North Tipp man jailed for string of offences

A Newport man has received a 16 month sentence after pleading guilty to a number of offences.

He appeared before Nenagh District Court recently having pleaded guilty to a total of 20 charges.

The accused had been in custody since the 9th November for the offences, most of which occurred in Nenagh town.

Sergeant at Clonmel Garda Station Margaret Kelly says they are thankful to the public for their assistance in apprehending this man.

She went on to detail some of the charges.

“The suspect had been charged with two burglary offences as well as five thefts from cars, driving while disqualified, and trespass offences. Gardaí would like to thank the public for their assistance in bringing him before the courts. So that’s great.”