North Tipp continues to be targeted for cyber scams

Upwards of €20,000 has been taken in a fresh wave of cyber scams in north Tipperary.

These phishing incidents have become increasingly common, with criminals asking unsuspecting customers to click on phone and email links, and enter their bank account details.

Sergeant-in-Charge at Nenagh Garda Station, Declan O’Carroll, says that three separate incidents in the district over the last fortnight saw sums of around €10,000, €5,000 and €3,000 taken.

“These type of incidents change from time to time and the method used by the fraudsters.

“At present these frauds are mainly as a result of the injured parties receiving a text message or email purporting to be from their bank.

“The injured party then clicks on the link which leads eventually to their account being taken over and money syphoned out of the account.”