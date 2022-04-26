National Community Engagement Day meetings planned across Tipperary

An Garda Síochána, IFA and the members of the National Rural Safety Forum are inviting local community members to take part in tomorrow’s National Community Engagement Day.

Events are taking place across the country including nearly 60 in County Tipperary.

IFA President, Tim Cullinan says the association is delighted to work alongside the Gardaí to see how best we can keep our rural communities safe.

The gatherings will hear of people’s concerns from rural backgrounds with the aim of helping Gardaí addressing the security and safety issues these communities face on a daily basis.

Last held in 2020, tomorrow’s National Community Engagement Day will involve over 800 communities from across the country meeting with their local Gardaí and community representatives to discuss safety in rural areas, crime prevention and security.

The meetings will be informal and will last approximately one hour.

A list of venues and times are listed under National Community Engagement Day on http://www.garda.ie/!KQR60R