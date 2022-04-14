Multi agency investigation into dumping of meat in West Tipp

An investigation is underway following the illegal dumping of raw meat in West Tipp.

Last week a large pile of meat wrapped in bags was discovered discarded at Longstone, outside Cullen.

Tipperary County Council and the Gardaí were alerted and a joint investigation is underway along with the Department of Agriculture and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

In a statement to Tipp FM the Council confirmed that a local knackery was contacted and disposed of the meat.

This investigation is on-going and all parties are committed to resolving it.