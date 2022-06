There is an appeal for witnesses to a burglary at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima in Cappawhite.

The church was burgled between 6pm last Friday and 10am Saturday – it’s reported entry was gained by breaking a window at the back of the building.

During the break-in a small sum of cash was stolen from the church donation boxes.

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are asking anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact the station at (062) 80670.