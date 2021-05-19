McGrath continues to press for progress on new Garda station for Clonmel

The pressure is being kept on the Government to provide a timeline for the construction of a new Garda Station in Clonmel.

The new build at Kickham Barracks has secured planning, and the Justice Minister Helen McEntee said in March that funding wouldn’t be an issue in seeing it come to fruition.

However, there remains no timeline for when the works could start.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has been raising the issue in the Dáil with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“This was first raised here by the late Deputy Sean Treacy over 50 years ago and indeed the late Councillor Ambrose – who was laid to rest last week – was always on about it as well.”

“We’re waiting and waiting – it’s in a bundle or a package of three or four. We cannot wait – it’s a Dickensian building which is not fit for the Gardaí or the public.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin committed to raising the issue with the Justice Minister.

“In terms of the specifics of the Garda station I will talk to the Minister Justice in relation to that. There is a substantial capital programme in the Department of Justice in relation to the renovation and construction of Garda stations.”