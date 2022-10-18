Marked increase in domestic violence reports to Tipperary Gardaí

The number of people in Tipperary reporting domestic violence to Gardaí is increasing.

In the year to date local districts have seen a combined 11% rise in incidents.

These reports include breaches of baring and protection orders, breaches of safety order, and domestic disputes.

At the October meeting of the Tipperary JPC councillors queried if resources had been put in place to help male victims come forward.

They were told a designated unit has been established in the division made up of 16 members, and has increased the confidence and ability for people to report an offence including men.