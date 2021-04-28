Manhunt launched after aggravated burglary in North Tipp

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in North Tipperary.

At around 1.30am four men wearing balaclavas broke into a house in the Ballinderry area, near Borrisokane.

They threatened the occupants of the house before fleeing the scene empty handed in a silver car in the direction of Borrisokane.

The occupants of the house weren’t injured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Ballinderry area between 1 and 1.45 this morning and may have noticed anything suspicious or may have dash-cam footage to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50459, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 or any Garda station.