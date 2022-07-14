Man being questioned in relation to Clonmel assault

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with an assault in Clonmel overnight.

He is being detained for questioning at Clonmel Garda station following the incident which occurred at a house off the Cashel Road in the town.

A woman who received serious but non-life threatening injuries is being treated in hospital.

The scene was preserved and has been technically examined.

Investigations are ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.