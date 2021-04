A man has been given a suspended sentence for an incidence of coercive control in County Tipperary.

James Bermingham – originally from Limerick but with an address in Templemore at the time of the offence – was convicted this week at a sitting of Nenagh Circuit Court under Section 39 of the Domestic Violence Act 2018.

He also faced two other counts of assault which were taken into consideration.

The 25 year old was given a 2 year suspended sentence by Judge Patrick Meehan.