A woman is said to be recovering in hospital following an incident in Tipperary over the weekend.

It’s understood the woman – who is in her 20s – suffered a head wound during an assault at a house in Templemore on Saturday evening.

She was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise with non-life threatening injuries.

A 23 year old man was arrested and detained at Thurles Garda station – he is due to appear before Nenagh District Court today.