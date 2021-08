Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery at a filling station in Tipp Town yesterday morning.

A male entered the premises on the Cashel Road and made threats to staff.

He demanded cash from the till and fled the scene on foot with some other items

Gardaí identified the suspect and arrested the man in his 40s a short time later.

He was taken to Tipperary Town Garda Station and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning.