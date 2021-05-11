Man due in court in connection with Thurles thefts

A man has been charged in connection with a number of incidents in Thurles last weekend.

In the early hours of last Saturday morning Gardaí were alerted to a burglary at a house and break-ins to a number of vehicles in the Mitchell Street and Slí na Siuire area of the town.

Cash and some mobile phones were taken.

Gardaí carried out a search in the Thurles area yesterday afternoon and a number of items were seized.

A 24 year old man was arrested and detained at Templemore Garda station.

He is due to appear before Thurles District Court today.