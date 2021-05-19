Man due in court in connection with Clonmel burglaries

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a number of offences which happened in Clonmel earlier this month.

Gardaí investigating two attempted burglaries and two burglaries in the town arrested the man yesterday.

He was taken into custody in connection with an attempted burglary at a shop on May 13th and a burglary at a shop the following day as well as trespassing at a house on May 16th and the attempted burglary of a pharmacy on May 17th.

The man in his 20s was detained at Clonmel Garda Station and is due to appear before Cashel District Court today.

He is also charged in relation to possession of small quantities of suspected cannabis herb and diazepam, and two public order incidents, during the same time frame.