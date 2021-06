A man required hospital treatment following an incident in Fethard over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday when a man entered a private dwelling and assaulted the victim.

The injured man sustained facial injuries but has since been released from hospital.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of burglary and detained at Clonmel Garda station.

He has since been charged with burglary and assault causing harm – he is to appear before today’s sitting of Clonmel District Court.