Man in custody following spate of incidents in Clonmel

A crime spree in Clonmel overnight resulted in two cars being set on fire, two damaged and a number broken in to.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incidents but Gardaí are warning there could be more victims.

Between 11pm and midnight last night, two cars were set on fire, two were damaged, and three were broken into in O’Connell Court, the Old Waterford Road and the Friary Car Park areas.

A man in his 20s was later arrested in connection with these incidents and he is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and with local Superintendent Willie Leahy warning that there could be more victims.

“Some of the crimes that we’re investigating at the moment we haven’t even spoken to the injured parties yet so we’re appealing really for anybody out there to check their vehicles in the O’Connell Court and Old Waterford Road areas of Clonmel and also at the Friary Street car park.”

“There are Gardaí out in those locations sourcing CCTV and attempting to identify injured parties but if anybody was subject to a crime last night and see the Guards out there please make contact with them and we’ll investigate that crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.