A man has been charged in Thurles after being found with drugs.

Gardaí in the district saw a man in the area acting suspiciously over the weekend and subsequently searched him.

During the search they uncovered a number of capsules containing white powder, a weighing scales and zip-lock bags.

He was charged on suspicion of being in possession of drugs for sale or supply to the approximate value of €1,000 and was brought to court.