A substantial number of hay bales have been stolen in the Clonmel area over the weekend.

150 square bales were taken from a yard in the Lavally area of Clerihan on Friday or Saturday last.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or large scale movement of hay bales in the area to contact the station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.