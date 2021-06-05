Major drug seizure in County Tipperary

Gardaí have seized €124,500 worth of drugs in West Tipperary.

It’s after a search was carried out in the Dundrum area shortly after 11 o’clock yesterday morning.

The operation involved Gardaí from Tipperary Drugs Unit and Tipperary District, the Cork Dog Unit and Customs.

Cannabis herb worth €60,000, cocaine with a value of €24,500 and tablets worth €40,000 were found.

A number of phones and a sum of cash were also seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested and questioned in Tipperary Town Garda Station.