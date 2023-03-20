Local sports club warns of bogus ticket sellers in Clonmel

It’s understood a number of housing estates in Clonmel have been targeted by people claiming to be from Clonmel Rugby Club.

The club is currently fundraising through a split-the-bucket draw as a fundraiser.

Chairman of the club JJ Killian told Tipp FM this door-to-door sale of tickets is nothing to do with them.

“Last evening in certain parts of the town – I won’t name them – people were knocking on doors and selling “Split the Bucket” tickets. Asking for €2 and asking for peoples contact details – phone numbers and that sort of thing.

“I just want to make it very, very clear that our “Split the Bucket” operates through outlets in town – shops, pubs, that sort of thing – we do not knock on peoples doors so this is definitely not Clonmel Rugby Club.”