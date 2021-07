A man has been arrested in connection with a hit & run in Carrick on Suir earlier this week.

Two women – one in their late 60s and the other in her 70s – were struck by a van while walking at Tinvane in the town last Monday night.

The vehicle subsequently crashed into a ditch and the driver fled on foot.

A local man in his late 20s was arrested by Gardaí last night and is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda station for questioning.

Both of the women are understood to be still in hospital.