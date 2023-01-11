Local Gardaí reminding car owners to lock their vehicles

Gardai in Tipperary are investigating following multiple reports of thefts from parked cars.

Three incidents of thefts from cars parked outside houses in Clonmel have been reported, while a separate theft occurred in Fethard.

Two of the incidents took place in the Barron Park area of Clonmel between January 5th and 6th with a sum of money taken from one of the cars, while another had contents interfered with.

Another theft happened in the Cooleens Close area of the town with a further sum of money taken.

In a separate robbery in the Fethard area on January 7th, a number of items were stolen from a car in The Green estate.

Gardaí are urging members of the public to ensure that parked or unattended cars are locked and to avoid keeping sums of money or valuables in cars.