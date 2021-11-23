Local Garda representative calls on Tipperary TDs to fight to retain Thurles headquarters

A local Garda representative says Tipperary’s TDs need to step up to the mark to ensure the county retains its Garda headquarters.

Thurles based Tom Finnan is a Central Executive Committee member of the Garda Representative Association which is holding its annual conference in Killarney over the next two days.

He says the Garda Commissioners proposals to have a shared headquarters in Ennis for the Tipperary and Clare divisions just won’t work.

However speaking to Tipp FM he said the power to change this is not within the remit of rank and file Gardaí.

“Carrick on Suir is a vast way away from Balllyvaughan, Kilkee, Kilrush, Miltown Malbay – all these areas.

“I’m shouting that for the last two and a half years – some politicians coming out there lately saying its wrong. They have the power – Tom Finnan doesn’t have the power or the Guards on the ground don’t have the power. It’s the politicians that have the power to sort this out.

“From Portumna Bridge down to early 10 miles from Waterford is a vast Division.”