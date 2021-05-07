Lack of fines issued in Tipperary for dog fouling under fire

No on the spot fines for dog fouling have been issued in Tipperary in the last four years.

The figures for 2017-2020 are being highlighted by Thurles community activist Tommy Barrett after information he received via a Freedom of Information request.

He’s emphasising problems in Thurles, especially the Jimmy Doyle Road where he says dog wardens could nab many people for failing to clean up.

He’s calling for greater enforcement, and an increased availability of dog fouling bags in local shops in an effort to curb the problem.

“Under the Litter Pollution Act 1997 on-the-spot fines of €150 can be issued by the Dog Warden and a maximum fine of €3,000 in court.”

“I understand that it’s hard to police and we’re asking for people to be socially responsible but obviously when we walk any town in Tipperary we know that’s not happening.”

“And we know that this is coming up at the council meetings and it’s a big issue but it’s not being enforced.”