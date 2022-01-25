Jail term for Tipp man for rape and sexual abuse of his brother

A Tipperary man has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years for the rape and sexual abuse of his younger brother.

37-year-old Graham Daly from Clonree, Newport was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court yesterday.

Last month, Graham Daly was found guilty of seven counts of raping and sexually abusing his brother Thomas between January 1998 and December 2002.

The court was told that most of the abuse took place in the family home in Limerick, and Thomas waived his right to anonymity so that Graham could be named.

During the sentencing hearing yesterday, Ms Justice Karen O’Connor paid tribute to Thomas Daly for the way he conducted himself in the trial process.

She also noted the abuse has had a devastating impact on his life and on his family life.

The court heard that Graham Daly does not accept the verdict of the jury and continues to maintain his innocence citing a number of motives.

Ms Justice O’Connor said she had to treat Graham Daly as a juvenile because his abuse of his brother ended around the time he turned 18.

She sentenced him to eight-and-a-half years in prison, but told the court she would have imposed a longer sentence, had he been an adult at the time of the offending.