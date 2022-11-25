Jail sentence for theft from 96 year old Tipperary man

A County Wexford man has been given a custodial sentence following his conviction for stealing a significant amount of cash from an elderly Tipperary man.

However an appeal has been lodged against the verdict at Cashel District Court.

Michael Goggins of The Maudlins, New Ross appeared in court yesterday accused of stealing a significant amount of cash from an elderly man in Killenaule on June 1st last.

The court heard that 52 year old Goggins had previously enquired from a neighbour if they were any elderly people in the area, as he was selling fire extinguishers.

He entered the property of 96 year old John Murphy and stole a sum of money which was multiples of the initial value of the fire extinguisher.

Goggins was arrested within 24 hours of the offence.

In convicting the accused, Judge O’Shea stated that Michael Goggins was an accomplished conman who used crafty reconnaissance to get information about elderly people in the area and deliberately engaged with and targeted elderly people.

In his Victim Impact Statement John Murphy said the incident affected him greatly and he now doesn’t open the door to anyone unless they come to the window first and he knows who they are.

Michael Goggins was sentenced to 9 months in prison but has lodged an appeal against his conviction.