Gardaí in the Tipperary Division are investigating three alleged assaults in Nenagh over the Bank Holiday.

One occurred on the 1st of May on Silver Street at around 7.30pm while the other two separate incidents took place on the 2nd.

The first of these happened on Kenyon Street between 1.30 and 2am and the second was on Silver Street between 2 and 2.30am.

In both cases the victims were hospitalised, and investigations have commenced in all three cases.