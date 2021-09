Gardaí have issued an appeal for information relating to an assault in Clonmel earlier this week.

The incident happened on East Lane off Gladstone Street in the centre of the town at around 8pm on Wednesday night.

Gardaí received a report that a man in his early 60s had received a punch to his face causing bruising. They were also informed that other young males were in the vicinity at the time.

Any information about this assault can be given to Gardaí in Clonmel on 052 6177640.