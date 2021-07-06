Investigation underway into Carrick on Suir hit & run

Two women in their 60’s were injured after being struck by a van in Carrick on Suir last night.

Gardaí are now looking for information on the driver, who fled the scene.

The women – both in their 60’s – were hit while walking near the Sean Kelly Sports Centre at Tinvane just after 9pm

The vehicle was a white Opel Combo van which came from the river direction of the road behind the walkers.

The vehicle came around the bend hit the women then skidded and went towards the left hand side of the road and collided with a tree. The van came to a stop facing the left hand ditch and blocked the road.

The driver exited the van and ran towards the Piltown Road.

Both women were brought to University Hospital Waterford by ambulance. Their injuries are described as not life threatening.

The scene is currently being preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí in Carrick on Suir are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who might have dashcam footage to contact them on 051 640024.