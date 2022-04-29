Investigation into riverside assault in Clonmel

Clonmel Gardaí are seeking witnesses to an incident that occurred on the Blueway earlier this week.

An altercation occurred between 4 and 5pm on Wednesday adjacent to Mulcahy Park during which a man was assaulted and had his phone taken.

Gardaí are specifically looking to speak to anyone who may have been fishing in the area at the time of the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with information relating to the identity of those involved can contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.