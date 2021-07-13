Investigation continues into Upperchurch assault

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a serious assault in the village of Upperchurch.

The incident happened over a fortnight ago and has left a teenager in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital.

The incident occurred between 11 o’clock on the night of Sunday June 27th and 12.30am the following morning.

While a number of people have come forward Inspector James White says they’re still anxious to speak to others who may have been in the area.

“We’ve had a large investigation ongoing for the past fortnight and I must acknowledge the very good assistance that we have had to date. However from out investigations to date we’ve built up a good picture of what happened on that night. We’ve spoken to quite a few people who we believe were up there that night but we’re also satisfied there are other witnesses who were there that night that we have yet to speak with.”

“So we’re renewing the appeal for witnesses who were in Upperchurch on that night between 11pm and 12.30am to contact us at Thurles Garda station 0504 25100.”