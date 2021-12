Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a row in Clonmel yesterday afternoon, in which a sum of cash was stolen.

Three men were involved in the incident which moved from the Quays to Irishtown, via Joyce’s Lane, between 12.20pm and 1pm.

Gardaí say members of the public would have witnessed the incident, and are asking people to come forward to Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.