Increase in theft of catalytic converters in Clonmel area

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for the public’s assistance after a recent increase in the theft of catalytic converters.

They are reporting a rise in the number being stolen from vehicles in the town and surrounding areas in recent week.

In particular Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles or people in or around the Glencarra and Gracefield estates during the early hours of Friday the 18th of this month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line in relation to this or any similar incidents.