Increase in “Crimes against the Person” locally

Crimes against another person have increased in Tipperary according to the most recent reports.

In figures dating up to December of 2022 there was an overall rise from 522 to 624 crimes of this nature.

Crimes against the person include murder, murder threats, all assaults, harassment, child abandonment, and neglect or abuse.

There was a 20% increase of these crimes when compared with last year, while all but one district in the county also saw a rise.

The largest jump was in Cahir of 58%, this brought the number of incidents from 57 to 90.

Second to that was Thurles at 30% seeing the number come in at 143, which was followed closely by Nenagh seeing a jump of 28%.

While Clonmel only saw a 7% rise this still saw the number go above 200, at 212, making it the district with the highest level of these crimes in the county.

Finally, Tipp Town was the only area to see a decrease, there were 9% less incidents in the year to date in the area – going from 55 to 50.