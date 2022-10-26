Incidents of assault causing harm rise by over a third in Tipp

Incidents of assault and crimes against the person have risen in the Cahir Garda District.

The area which includes Cashel has seen over a 50% increase in offences so far this year across both categories.

Across the county there was a jump in the number of assaults – which includes assault causing harm and minor assaults- in the year to the 3rd of October from 322 to 361.

Of these, assaults causing harm saw the biggest rise with a 36% jump across Tipp.

While three districts saw a rise in such offences the highest increase was in the Cahir district of 69% with a total 61 assaults.

Cahir also saw the greatest increase in the number of crimes against the person.

This offence covers murder, murder threat, harassment, neglect, abuse, child abandonment, and all assaults.

There were 78 offences over the same time period up from 49 the previous year.

At a meeting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee local councillor for the area Marie Murphy queried why there was such a jump, highlighting her concern.

She was told that it was mainly down to the night time economy and fighting following pub and club closures in Cashel and Cahir.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said that the stretched resources meant that tackling this issue was becoming more challenging.