Hunt on for those behind graffiti on Clonmel’s Main Guard

There has been widespread condemnation at graffiti which was sprayed on a historic building in Clonmel.

Some crude language was spray painted onto the Main Guard in the town overnight.

Tipperary County Council is now investigating

The graffiti, which was a crude sentence sprayed in blue paint was clear to see on the Main Guard in recent days.

Images of the damage appeared on social media and received widespread condemnation.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Councillor Richie Molloy said its heart-breaking to see after the hard work done by many Tidy Towns volunteers.

“They go out night after night taking litter off the bypass and doing their best to keep the town looking well and when something like this happens.”

Graffiti is so difficult to remove because the structure and the stonework of the Main Guard – and actually we were told at the time when the Main Guard was being refurbished that whatever kind of paint that was used on the stonework it would be impossible to write on it but that doesn’t seem to be the case now.”

The incident is being investigated and its hoped that CCTV will play a role in identifying those involved.