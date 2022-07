Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating the theft of a road buggy.

The red 150cc Honda was taken between the hours of 9.30pm on Friday July 1st and 9am the following Saturday morning from the Knockeevan area of Ballyclerihan.

Sgt Margaret Kelly of Clonmel Garda Station told Tipp FM that the buggy is very recognisable.

She asked that anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640