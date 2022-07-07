High Court awaits psychiatric report in trial of Tipperary man

The case of a Tipperary man on trial for a weapons charge has been adjourned until a psychiatric report is carried out.

At a Killaloe District Court sitting in Ennis Tuesday, Cealan Cantillon of Ballina pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge Alec Gabbett.

Det. Garda John Jenks told the court that he thought he may have had to discharge a lethal shot at the 28-year-old Tipperary man during an incident last October.

He told the court that Cealan Cantillon jumped from the window of a house armed with a knife on October 4th of last year.

He said the Gardaí had received a phone call from Cantillon at around 8pm on the night to say that there were a number of people at his house damaging his vehicle and attempting to gain entry to his house, but when Gardaí arrived there was no damage to his car or house.

The Garda reported that when they arrived Cantillon would not come out of the house, was in a very agitated state, and when he did come out of the bedroom window he had a large knife in his hand.

Tara Godfrey, Mr. Cantillon’s solicitor, stated that he had taken a number of drugs on the night, including cocaine, cannabis, and Xanax, and that he had a drug-induced psychotic break around this time, but that their client now has his drug use under control and is clean.

Det Jenks stated that the man was detained under the Mental Health Act and was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric unit on the night.

Judge Gabbett said he would adjourn the case until November until a psychiatric report was prepared and requested a probation report be carried out on Mr. Cantillon.