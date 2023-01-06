Gardaí warn of “sweet like” drugs circulating in Tipperary

Parents are being warned of the dangers posed to their children by drugs which have been in circulation in the Clonmel area over the Christmas period.

Local Gardaí says they are aware that three young people who are thought to have ingested cannabis edibles were treated at Tipperary University Hospital – two of them were seriously ill.

Sgt Margaret Kelly of Clonmel Garda Station says these illegal drugs are worrying.

“I think it will be of interest to many parents out there – they come in a Jelly or Gummy form. They’re in brightly coloured packaging and the concern is that they’re obviously illegal but also they could be eaten by unsuspecting young children as the packaging is quite attractive and looks very much like a packet of sweets.”