Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a brawl in Clonmel last evening.

The incident involving a number of males happened outside a premises on the Cashel Road near the roundabout on the Inner Relief Road.

Gardaí were informed of the fracas at around 4.45pm.

They are appealing for witnesses to the fight and in particular to anyone who may have video footage of the incident to contact them on 052 6177640.