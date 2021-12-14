Gardaí urge people to take extra security steps over Christmas

Gardaí are urging local homeowners to take additional precautions to protect gifts and other valuables over the Christmas period.

Superintendent in the Cahir District, Eddie Golden, has made the plea after a spate of house burglaries on Saturday evening.

Five houses were hit in the Cahir, Clogheen and Ardfinnan areas between 4-8pm.

Superintendent Golden has this advice for homeowners and motorists.

“Coming into the Christmas period, I’d ask people to be mindful if they have gifts, presents or valuables in their vehicles or houses, to make sure they’re securely locked up. That includes locking up the back and front doors of your houses and turning on the alarm.

“And also for vehicles, make sure the doors are locked overnight as a precaution coming into the Christmas period.”