Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating a number of incidents involving stolen cars

A burned out car and a second stolen car are at the centre of criminal investigations in Newport.

A number of incidents occurred in the town on Friday last, one of these saw a car stolen in Limerick and driven to the area before being set alight.

Keys of a second car were taken from a house in Newport and this was used to help the suspects escape, with that vehicle later found in Limerick.

That case is still under investigation, while Sgt Margaret Kelly says there was another case involving a stolen car in Thurles.

“On Sunday the 22nd of January a car was stolen in the Holycross area between 2 and 3pm that day. The car was later recovered in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin and two young people were arrested and one of the young people is before the courts on the matter.”