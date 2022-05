Gardaí in Thurles are investigating a public order incident that has taken place.

Gardaí received a report around 5.40pm last evening of an incident on Mitchel’s Street in the town.

They attended the scene and while there have been reports circulating on the nature of this incident, all was quiet on arrival.

No-one was arrested however, Gardaí say they are following up with locals and those who may have been in the area a the time.