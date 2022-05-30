Gardaí seeking assistance after more incidents at Silversprings

Gardai are seeking assistance in relation to a number of incidents at Silversprings in Clonmel.

In the early hours of Friday the 27th at Glenaleamy Drive entry was gained to a number of vehicles and sheds in the area.

Criminal damage was caused to a private house during one of these incidents when graffiti described by Gardaí as being of a “concerning nature” was done on an outside wall.

Gardai are particularly anxious to speak to a male who was observed in the estate on foot at approximately 2am.

However, anyone with information or who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage is asked to contact the Gardai at Clonmel on 052 6177640.