Gardaí say online fraud is still an issue across Tipperary

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted fraud in the Thurles area.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll outlined the details on Tipp Today earlier.

“Gardaí in Thurles became aware of a person who was befriended online by fraudsters. This person had withdrawn a large quantity of cash which was intended to be handed over to the fraudsters on a date and time arranged.

“Gardaí and Detectives in Thurles put an operation in place and two men were arrested in connection with this alleged fraudulent activity. A car was also seized as part of the investigation.

“One person has been charged in relation to it and a file is being prepared for the DPP on the matter.”