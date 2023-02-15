Gardaí running property marking events in West Tipp

Gardaí from the Tipperary Town District originally organised it at Hollyford Village on Thursday between 11am and 2pm.

However, due to demand a second date has been added today at Toomey’s Filling Station, Monard until 4pm.

They are urging anyone who is interested in having their property marked to come along and have their Eircode with them.

The mark is made by a specially designed machine that embosses the property item with small dots in the pattern of your Eircode and can be used to mark trailers, chainsaws, machinery, and more.

The mark that is made on a piece of property is a physical mark that is etched into the item, making it extremely difficult to remove.