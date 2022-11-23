Gardaí to prepare file for DPP on fatal hit & run in Tipperary

A man who was being questioned by Gardaí in relation to a fatal hit & run in County Tipperary earlier this week has been released from custody.

The body of Tony Cullen – who was in his 60s – was found on the side of the road just yards from his home in Clonmore near Templemore just after 1 o’clock on Monday morning.

He died from injuries sustained after he was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested and held for questioning at Thurles Garda station – he has since been released without charge pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.