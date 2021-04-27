Gardaí praised for swift return of stolen calves

A farmer near Roscrea has spoken of his relief after 11 of his calves were stolen but returned just over 24 hours later.

George Clarke, a beef farmer from Ballaghmore between Roscrea and Borris-in-Ossory, discovered on Sunday morning shortly after 7am that the calves were missing.

With help from social media groups, multiple people came forward to say that they noticed suspicious activity where calves were being herded along the R445.

Speaking to Tipp FM, George explained what happened once they sought help from the Gardaí on Sunday night.

“Later on in the evening we got a phone call from Portlaoise Garda station – they were sending out two detectives.”

“They came out and sat down with us and took all the details and they said they were going to work on it during the night. So whatever they did they did good work anyway because a friend that drives a school bus was passing the main road and spotted the calves. They were dropped in a pen at the side of the main road.”