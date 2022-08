Gardaí in Mid-Tipperary have issued a warning following a spate of thefts yesterday.

A number of reports were made about items stolen from cars in Thurles overnight.

All of the cars targeted were left unlocked and Gardaí are reminding the public to lock up all vehicles each night.

If you have information on these thefts or have any concerns you are asked to report them to Thurles Garda Station.