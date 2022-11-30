Gardaí issue warning as festive season approaches

Gardaí are reminding people in the Premier to be mindful of online fraud as Christmas approaches.

As shopping for the festive season begins, Gardaí are encouraging people to make sure they only share personal or financial information with reputable websites.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly of Clonmel Garda Station says that scammers can easily disguise themselves online, so shoppers should take the time to check that they are on a genuine website.

She says that taking a bit of extra time can save people from a lot of hassle:

“We understand that a lot of people will be spending a lot of money and shopping is well underway. A lot of that is taking place online and we’re urging people to be cautious with clicking on links that appear in messages, just make sure you’re using reputable sites, especially if you’re sharing your bank information or personal details.

“A recent scam involving a person who was selling items online, they received a text message from what they thought was a courier company looking to arrange collection, but they were also looking for bank details.”